Balkrishna Inds, Nazara Tech, JK Cement in focus

Balkrishna Industries: The company has successfully commenced commercial production of the Brown Field Expansion and Debottlenecking Project at Bhuj Plant ahead of schedule. This will result in increased production of tires up to 50,000 MTPA.

Nazara Technologies: The company's board approved issuance of equity shares worth Rs 25 crore to existing shareholders of Datawrkz Business Solutions. These shares will be issued on a preferential basis, at a price of Rs 2,260 per share.

JK Cement: The board of directors of the company approved entering into paint business through a wholly owned subsidiary, formation of new wholly owned subsidiary and investment in the said wholly owned subsidiary.

KPIT Technologies: ICRA has assigned the company's Long-Term Rating to '[ICRA] AA' with a Stable outlook and a Short Term rating of '[ICRA] A1+'.

PNB Housing Finance: A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 9 March 2022 to consider and approve fund raising.

Tube Investments of India: The company's subsidiary TI Clean Mobility has acquired 70% stake in Cellestial E-Mobility.

Cantabil Retail India: The company has opened 8 New Showrooms/ Shops at different location in India during February 2022.

