Vodafone Idea, MMFSL, Wockhardt in spotlight

Vodafone Idea: The board of directors of the telecom services provider has approved fund raising of upto Rs 4,500 crore on a preferential basis, through its promoters. It has decided to issue more than 338.34 crore equity shares at an issue price of Rs 13.30 per share to Euro Pacific Securities, Prime Metals, and Oriana Investments Pte Ltd. The company has also received board's approval for additional fund raising of Rs 10,000 crore via private placement or qualified institutions placement.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (MMFSL): Disbursement in February 2022 was approximately Rs 2,733 crore, delivering a 44% Y-o-Y growth. The YTD disbursement was approximately Rs. 23,632 crore, registered a Y-o-Y growth of 42%.

Wockhardt: The company's rights issue will open for subscription by shareholders on March 15 and the close on March 22. The company will issue three rights equity shares for every 10 equity shares held by shareholders as on record date of March 9.

IndiaMART InterMESH: The company has entered into an agreement to invest 10% of the share capital (on fully diluted basis) of Zimyo Consulting Private Limited.

Themis Medicare: Themis Medicare on Friday announced that it received approval from Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for its antiviral drug VIRALEX.

LT Foods: The company said its subsidiary LT Foods Americas Inc has acquired 51% stake in Golden Star Trading Inc along with its brand Golden Star from its promoters with a call option to acquire 49% stake after three years.

