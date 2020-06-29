Volumes soar at Laurus Labs Ltd counter

Laurus Labs Ltd clocked volume of 159.03 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 317.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 50019 shares

J K Cements Ltd, KPIT Technologies Ltd, Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd, Indian Overseas Bank are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 29 June 2020.

Laurus Labs Ltd clocked volume of 159.03 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 317.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 50019 shares. The stock lost 5.38% to Rs.513.00. Volumes stood at 14196 shares in the last session.

J K Cements Ltd registered volume of 2 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 33.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6032 shares. The stock rose 0.23% to Rs.1,365.00. Volumes stood at 5721 shares in the last session.

KPIT Technologies Ltd registered volume of 9.02 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 15.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 57355 shares. The stock rose 1.78% to Rs.62.75. Volumes stood at 1.03 lakh shares in the last session.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 20.28 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 6.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.23 lakh shares. The stock rose 19.93% to Rs.33.40. Volumes stood at 1.73 lakh shares in the last session.

Indian Overseas Bank clocked volume of 51.43 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 4.01 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12.81 lakh shares. The stock lost 1.44% to Rs.12.99. Volumes stood at 36.89 lakh shares in the last session.

