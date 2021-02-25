Sun Pharma launches website for its long-term care division

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries announced the U. S. launch of the website for its long-term care (LTC) division, www.sunltc.com.
The new website presents Sun Pharma's LTC portfolio of alternative formulation products and underscores Sun Pharma's commitment to meeting the needs of the up to 40% of American adults who cannot or will not swallow solid medication forms.
Sun Pharma's LTC portfolio includes the first and only U.
S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)- approved extended-release sprinkle formulation of metoprolol succinate; the first and only FDA approved sprinkle formulation of delayed-release duloxetine; and the first and only approved sprinkle formulation of rosuvastatin, Ezallor Sprinkle (rosuvastatin) immediate-release capsules. The Ezallor Sprinkle label was recently updated to allow for sprinkling the capsule contents over pudding (in addition to applesauce) as a soft-food alternative mode of administration.
