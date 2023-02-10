Aarti Surfactants allots 8.92 lakh partly paid equity shares

Under rights issue

Aarti Surfactants has allotted 8,92,291 partly paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs.10 per equity share to the eligible applicants at an issue price of Rs.555 per right share and Rs. 222 paid on application.

Subsequent to the said allotment, the issued, subscribed, and paid-up equity share capital of the company shall stand as follows:

75,84,477 fully paid-up equity shares of face of Rs. 10/- each

8,92,291 partly paid-up equity shares of face of Rs. 10/- each (Rs 4 partly paid)

