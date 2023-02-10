Board of Aurobindo Pharma approves transfer of API Non-Antibiotic Division to subsidiary

-
At meeting held on 09 February 2023The Board of Aurobindo Pharma at its meeting held on 09 February 2023 has approved the transfer of units constituting API Non-Antibiotic Division of the Company to Auro Pharma India, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company by way of slump sale through a Business Transfer Agreement(s) for a lumpsum consideration of Rs 3303.17 crore.
The completion of the sale is estimated in the first/ second quarter of FY 2023-24. The slump sale(s) shall be effective from 01 April 2023 onwards.
