Sun Pharma rises as arm launches breast cancer drug

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries advanced 1.23% to Rs 1,024.05 after the drug maker announced that one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries has launched a novel anti-cancer drug, Palbociclib in India for patients who have advanced breast cancer.

The pharma major said that the drug will be available under the brand name of Palenotm (Palbociclib).

Palbociclib is approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), European Medicines Agency (EMA) and Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) in combination with hormonal therapies for patients with hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

Palbociclib is used as a part of anti-hormonal therapy in combination with an aromatase inhibitor or the anti-estrogen drug fulvestrant for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive breast cancer in women.

Sun Pharma is the world's fourth largest specialty generic pharmaceutical company and India's top pharmaceutical company.

The pharma major's consolidated net profit rose 10.51% to Rs 2,262.22 crore on 13.11% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 10,809.19 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

