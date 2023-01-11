Cupid rises on bagging order from UNFPA

Cupid advanced 2.14% to Rs 278.80 after the company siaid that it has received a purchase order from UNFPA for supply of male condoms and water based lubricant worth Rs 5.21 crore.

The announcement was made post market hours on Tuesday.

UNFPA stands for United Nations Population Fund. The organisation is the United Nations sexual and reproductive health agency.

The consideration for the order is Rs 5.21 crore and is to be executed by June 2023.

Omprakash Garg, CMD of Cupid said, We are excited to receive this valuable repeat order.

Cupid makes rubber contraceptives and allied prophylactic products.

The company's net profit declined 75.2% to Rs 2.36 crore on 22.5% decrease in net sales to Rs 36.22 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

