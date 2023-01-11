PC Jeweller records more than 38% YoY growth in Q3 turnover

PC Jeweller said that during the quarter ended 31 December 2022, the company has recorded domestic turnover of Rs 829.10 crore, registering a growth of more than 38% on YoY basis.

The company's domestic turnover in the corresponding quarter of the previous year was Rs 600.18 crore.

It further informed that the company had also opened a new franchisee showroom at Katihar (Bihar) during the quarter.

PC Jeweller (PCJ) is one of the leading players in the gems and jewellery segment in India. PCJ, with its headquarters in Delhi, is engaged in the manufacture, retail and export of gold, diamond and studded jewellery.

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 85.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 78.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 60.36% to Rs 897.58 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

The scrip rose 0.60% to currently trade at Rs 83.20 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)