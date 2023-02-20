Sun Pharma to acquire minority stakes in Agatsa Software and Remidio Innovative Solutions

JUST IN
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has entered into agreements to acquire minority stake in the following entities which are non-material investments by the Company in the allied areas.

1.

Agreement to acquire equity shares (up to 26.09%) of Agatsa Software, which is is an early-stage digital diagnostic devices company.

2. Agreement to acquire equity shares (27.39%) of Remidio Innovative Solutions, which provides innovative products enabling early detection of eye diseases.

First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 10:26 IST

