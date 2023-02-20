JUST IN
Indian Oil Corporation update on Director (Human Resources)

Indian Oil Corporation announced that the term of Ranjan Kumar Mohapatra (DIN 08006199), Director (Human Resources) who was appointed by Govt. of India for a period of 5 years has come to end on 18 February 2023.

As per the Government guidelines, he continues as Director (Human Resources) of the Corporation, until further advise / communication from Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas (MoP&NG), the Administrative Ministry.

First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 09:57 IST

