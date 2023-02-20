Capital Trade Links directors resigns

-
ALSO READ
IRB Infra board to mull stock split on 4 Jan
Capital Trade Links reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.83 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Capital Trade Links standalone net profit rises 461.54% in the December 2022 quarter
Sindhu Trade Links reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.45 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Sindhu Trade Links reports consolidated net loss of Rs 30.92 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
With effect from 18 February 2023Capital Trade Links announced that Priyanka Bhatia (DIN: 09683947) appointed as Additional Executive director and Parveen Kumar (DIN: 09522861) appointed as Additional Non-Executive director by Board of Directors of the company vide resolution passed in their meeting held on 13 February 2023, have tendered their resignation from the Board of the company with effect from 18 February 2023, due to their preoccupancy and professional commitment.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU