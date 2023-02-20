Zydus receives USFDA tentative approval for Gabapentin Tablets

-
ALSO READ
Zydus Life gets USFDA final approvals for Silodosin, Pregabalin
Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Nifedipine Extended-Release Tablets
Century Panels acquires Century Adhesives & Chemicals
SPARC rises on USFDA approval for Sezaby
Zydus Lifesciences gains on bagging USFDA nod for Acetaminophen injection
-
Zydus Lifesciences' subsidiary Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc. has received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Gabapentin Tablets (Once-Daily), 300 mg and 600 mg (USRLD: Gralise Tablets).
Gabapentin tablets are indicated for the management of Postherpetic Neuralgia (PHN). The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at Moraiya.
Gabapentin Tablets had annual sales of USD 90 mn in the United States (IQVIA MAT Dec. 2022).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU