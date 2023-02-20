Revolt Motors re-opens bookings for its electric bikes

JUST IN
Business Standard

RattanIndia's Revolt Motors, the largest selling EV bike company in the country, today announced the re-opening of bookings for its state of the art, AI enabled electric bikes. Revolt Motors was recently fully acquired by RattanIndia Enterprises and has since then invested heavily in supply chain and ramping up the production capacity at its worldclass manufacturing plant in Manesar, Haryana.

The booking amount will be Rs. 2,499/- with customers slated to get their deliveries before 31 March 2023. Revolt has a completely contactless online booking system and customers can register for bookings on its website www.revoltmotors.com.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 09:48 IST

