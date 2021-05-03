Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd, Gateway Distriparks Ltd, Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd and Tata Metaliks Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 May 2021.

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd soared 14.42% to Rs 48 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.98 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd surged 14.17% to Rs 8.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 49.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.85 lakh shares in the past one month.

Gateway Distriparks Ltd spiked 13.54% to Rs 231.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 85619 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25429 shares in the past one month.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd spurt 13.48% to Rs 453.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34577 shares in the past one month.

Tata Metaliks Ltd exploded 11.81% to Rs 1178.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55393 shares in the past one month.

