Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd up for fifth session

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 437, up 0.21% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 19.79% in last one year as compared to a 2.9% spurt in NIFTY and a 2.31% spurt in the Nifty Pharma.
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 437, up 0.21% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 10859.85. The Sensex is at 36092.31, down 0.33%. Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd has risen around 6.13% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8816.2, down 0.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 34.26 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 80.43 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 435.75, down 0.19% on the day. Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is down 19.79% in last one year as compared to a 2.9% spurt in NIFTY and a 2.31% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.
The PE of the stock is 131.72 based on TTM earnings ending December 18.
