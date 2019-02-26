Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd up for fifth session

Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 437, up 0.21% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 19.79% in last one year as compared to a 2.9% spurt in and a 2.31% spurt in the Pharma.

Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 437, up 0.21% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is down around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 10859.85. The Sensex is at 36092.31, down 0.33%. Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd has risen around 6.13% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which is a constituent, has risen around 1.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8816.2, down 0.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 34.26 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 80.43 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 435.75, down 0.19% on the day. is down 19.79% in last one year as compared to a 2.9% spurt in NIFTY and a 2.31% spurt in the

The PE of the stock is 131.72 based on earnings ending December 18.

