Sun TV Network consolidated net profit declines 15.98% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 17.36% to Rs 758.13 croreNet profit of Sun TV Network declined 15.98% to Rs 245.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 291.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.36% to Rs 758.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 917.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 3.36% to Rs 1385.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1433.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.94% to Rs 3519.85 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3782.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales758.13917.34 -17 3519.853782.54 -7 OPM %66.1567.41 -64.5468.91 - PBDT559.12690.08 -19 2519.652847.55 -12 PBT321.35443.16 -27 1819.452184.74 -17 NP245.24291.90 -16 1385.161433.27 -3
