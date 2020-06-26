JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

National Aluminium Company consolidated net profit declines 57.20% in the March 2020 quarter

Sensex reclaims 35,000 mark led by IT shares
Business Standard

Sun TV Network consolidated net profit declines 15.98% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 17.36% to Rs 758.13 crore

Net profit of Sun TV Network declined 15.98% to Rs 245.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 291.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.36% to Rs 758.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 917.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.36% to Rs 1385.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1433.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.94% to Rs 3519.85 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3782.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales758.13917.34 -17 3519.853782.54 -7 OPM %66.1567.41 -64.5468.91 - PBDT559.12690.08 -19 2519.652847.55 -12 PBT321.35443.16 -27 1819.452184.74 -17 NP245.24291.90 -16 1385.161433.27 -3

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 26 2020. 16:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU