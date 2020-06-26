Sun TV Network consolidated net profit declines 15.98% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 17.36% to Rs 758.13 crore

Net profit of Sun TV Network declined 15.98% to Rs 245.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 291.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.36% to Rs 758.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 917.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.36% to Rs 1385.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1433.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.94% to Rs 3519.85 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3782.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

