Sri Amarnath Finance standalone net profit rises 21.31% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Prism Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.33 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Libord Finance reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.28 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Moongipa Capital Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Golechha Global Finance standalone net profit declines 14.29% in the December 2019 quarter
Sundaram Finance consolidated net profit declines 67.41% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 3.15% to Rs 1.31 croreNet profit of Sri Amarnath Finance rose 21.31% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.15% to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 6.79% to Rs 2.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.05% to Rs 4.80 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.311.27 3 4.804.75 1 OPM %80.1589.76 -83.1389.47 - PBDT1.061.14 -7 4.004.25 -6 PBT0.951.04 -9 3.543.90 -9 NP0.740.61 21 2.612.80 -7
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU