Sri Amarnath Finance standalone net profit rises 21.31% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 3.15% to Rs 1.31 crore

Net profit of Sri Amarnath Finance rose 21.31% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.15% to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.79% to Rs 2.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.05% to Rs 4.80 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

1.311.274.804.7580.1589.7683.1389.471.061.144.004.250.951.043.543.900.740.612.612.80

