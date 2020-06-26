JUST IN
Sri Amarnath Finance standalone net profit rises 21.31% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 3.15% to Rs 1.31 crore

Net profit of Sri Amarnath Finance rose 21.31% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.15% to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.79% to Rs 2.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.05% to Rs 4.80 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.311.27 3 4.804.75 1 OPM %80.1589.76 -83.1389.47 - PBDT1.061.14 -7 4.004.25 -6 PBT0.951.04 -9 3.543.90 -9 NP0.740.61 21 2.612.80 -7

First Published: Fri, June 26 2020. 16:33 IST

