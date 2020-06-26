Sheela Foam consolidated net profit declines 16.29% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 5.72% to Rs 504.11 crore

Net profit of Sheela Foam declined 16.29% to Rs 31.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 37.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.72% to Rs 504.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 534.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 44.62% to Rs 193.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 133.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.50% to Rs 2173.63 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2141.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

