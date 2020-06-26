Sheela Foam consolidated net profit declines 16.29% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 36.45% in the March 2020 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit declines 20.93% in the December 2019 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit declines 28.86% in the March 2020 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit rises 56.74% in the December 2019 quarter
Adroit Infotech consolidated net profit declines 72.73% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 5.72% to Rs 504.11 croreNet profit of Sheela Foam declined 16.29% to Rs 31.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 37.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.72% to Rs 504.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 534.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 44.62% to Rs 193.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 133.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.50% to Rs 2173.63 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2141.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales504.11534.71 -6 2173.632141.45 2 OPM %14.6610.70 -13.829.85 - PBDT80.7462.01 30 327.40228.96 43 PBT53.7651.57 4 268.36189.43 42 NP31.7037.87 -16 193.43133.75 45
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU