National Aluminium Company consolidated net profit declines 57.20% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of National Aluminium Company declined 57.20% to Rs 100.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 234.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 30.02% to Rs 1935.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2766.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 92.14% to Rs 136.23 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1733.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 26.33% to Rs 8471.84 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 11499.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

