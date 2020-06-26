JUST IN
National Aluminium Company consolidated net profit declines 57.20% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 30.02% to Rs 1935.86 crore

Net profit of National Aluminium Company declined 57.20% to Rs 100.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 234.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 30.02% to Rs 1935.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2766.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 92.14% to Rs 136.23 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1733.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 26.33% to Rs 8471.84 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 11499.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1935.862766.20 -30 8471.8411499.32 -26 OPM %10.6518.71 -5.7525.15 - PBDT311.71615.87 -49 754.073217.31 -77 PBT176.66495.56 -64 224.242741.21 -92 NP100.51234.82 -57 136.231733.69 -92

First Published: Fri, June 26 2020. 16:33 IST

