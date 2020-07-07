Sun TV Network Ltd down for fifth straight session

Sun TV Network Ltd is quoting at Rs 390.85, down 2.04% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 17.17% in last one year as compared to a 6.74% slide in NIFTY and a 30.09% fall in the Nifty Media index.

Sun TV Network Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 390.85, down 2.04% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 10780.1. The Sensex is at 36631.4, up 0.39%.Sun TV Network Ltd has lost around 0.26% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Sun TV Network Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1376.6, up 0.88% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.54 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 31.95 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 11.46 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

