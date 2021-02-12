Sun TV Network Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Sun TV Network Ltd is quoting at Rs 515.6, down 0.23% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 3.32% in last one year as compared to a 25.04% rally in NIFTY and a 6.79% fall in the Nifty Media index.

Sun TV Network Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 515.6, down 0.23% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 15223.35. The Sensex is at 51728.75, up 0.38%.Sun TV Network Ltd has eased around 3.62% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Sun TV Network Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1703.3, up 0.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 27.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 39.22 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 510.7, down 1.01% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 15.41 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

