Sun TV Network Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Sun TV Network Ltd is quoting at Rs 547, down 0.63% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 38.71% in last one year as compared to a 45.05% rally in NIFTY and a 29.08% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

Sun TV Network Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 547, down 0.63% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 16265.55. The Sensex is at 54370.44, down 0.22%.Sun TV Network Ltd has gained around 4.5% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Sun TV Network Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1732.65, down 0.47% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.47 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 22.76 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 549, down 0.11% on the day. Sun TV Network Ltd jumped 38.71% in last one year as compared to a 45.05% rally in NIFTY and a 29.08% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 14.26 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

