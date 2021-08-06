Energy shares fall

Energy stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Energy index falling 99.21 points or 1.48% at 6619.83 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (down 3.78%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 3.35%),Reliance Industries Ltd (down 2.07%),Selan Explorations Technology Ltd (down 1.69%),Aegis Logistics Ltd (down 0.87%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (down 0.86%), Petronet LNG Ltd (down 0.64%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 0.26%).

On the other hand, Oil India Ltd (up 2.58%), Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (up 2.01%), and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 1.73%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 136.27 or 0.25% at 54356.57.

The Nifty 50 index was down 23.6 points or 0.14% at 16271.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 90.09 points or 0.34% at 26821.59.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 13.91 points or 0.17% at 8212.13.

On BSE,1775 shares were trading in green, 1359 were trading in red and 106 were unchanged.

