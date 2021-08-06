Real Estate shares fall

Real Estate stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index falling 8.83 points or 0.27% at 3243.09 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 1.02%), DLF Ltd (down 0.81%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 0.73%), Sobha Ltd (down 0.73%), Godrej Properties Ltd (down 0.7%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 0.61%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 1.81%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.15%), and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.58%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 136.27 or 0.25% at 54356.57.

The Nifty 50 index was down 23.6 points or 0.14% at 16271.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 90.09 points or 0.34% at 26821.59.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 13.91 points or 0.17% at 8212.13.

On BSE,1775 shares were trading in green, 1359 were trading in red and 106 were unchanged.

