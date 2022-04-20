Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd up for third straight session

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd is quoting at Rs 649, up 2.48% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 79.68% in last one year as compared to a 19.16% jump in NIFTY and a 12.27% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 649, up 2.48% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.22% on the day, quoting at 17165.7. The Sensex is at 57156.21, up 1.23%. Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd has slipped around 3.79% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10615.15, up 2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.91 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.02 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 134.44 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

