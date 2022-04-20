Jindal Steel & Power Ltd soars 1%, rises for third straight session

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 559.3, up 1% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 26.65% in last one year as compared to a 19.16% gain in NIFTY and a 47.94% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 559.3, up 1% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.22% on the day, quoting at 17165.7. The Sensex is at 57156.21, up 1.23%. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has added around 14.7% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6578, up 0.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 29.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 86.28 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 5.38 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

