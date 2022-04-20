IDFC First Bank Ltd drops for fifth straight session

IDFC First Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 40, down 0.12% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 21.88% in last one year as compared to a 19.01% rally in NIFTY and a 14.47% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

IDFC First Bank Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 40, down 0.12% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.1% on the day, quoting at 17144.65. The Sensex is at 57107.41, up 1.14%.IDFC First Bank Ltd has eased around 4.42% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IDFC First Bank Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36341.6, up 0.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 138.76 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 488.74 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 40.15, up 0.25% on the day. IDFC First Bank Ltd tumbled 21.88% in last one year as compared to a 19.01% rally in NIFTY and a 14.47% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)