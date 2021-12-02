NDTV spurts after digital media biz inks 10-yr deal with Taboola

New Delhi Television (NDTV) hit an upper circuit limit of 5% at Rs 79.80 after NDTV Convergence signed a 10-year deal with Nasdaq-listed Taboola, which can generate revenue of Rs 750 crore ($100 million).

Taboola is a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover content they may like. Its platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement.

NDTV Convergence controls all NDTV websites, including NDTV.com, which has nearly 200 million uniques. It is also one of the country's only profitable online content companies in India.

The decade-long deal is based on mutually-determined projections, including growth in traffic, and cumulatively can enable revenue of Rs 750 crore ($100 million) for NDTV Convergence contingent upon it meeting the targets assigned for different stages of the 10-year period.

To achieve maximum revenue, scaling up of operations and considerable marketing will be key to realizing targets, and this could increase the expenses for NDTV Convergence, the company said in a statement.

This deal gives NDTV Convergence immediate access to Taboola's full portfolio of offerings for personalized content recommendations, editorial planning, monetization and growth strategies.

NDTV Convergence will therefore enhance considerably the insights it currently uses for various editorial processes. In addition, NDTV Convergence will test the integration of ecommerce via Skimlinks, a Taboola company, to complement its premier content with e-commerce.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of NDTV declined 31.61% to Rs 12.03 crore on 3.33% decline in net sales to Rs 91.21 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

NDTV is in the business of television media and operates operates channels NDTV 24x7 (English), NDTV India (Hindi) and NDTV Profit-NDTV Prime (business and infotainment). Its step-down subsidiaries: NDTV Convergence (triple play; to exploit the synergies between television, Internet and mobile and owns the website ndtv.com) and NDTV Worldwide offering high end consultancy for setting up of local television news channels in emerging markets across the world.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)