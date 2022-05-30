Sun TV Q4 PAT falls 10% YoY to Rs 404 cr

The media company's standalone net profit declined 10.1% to Rs 404.35 crore despite of a 6.5% rise in net sales to Rs 833 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Sun TV Network's advertisement revenue rose 7% to Rs 337.13 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2022. The subscription revenue for the quarter declined 2.8% to Rs 416.03 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 428.12 crore reported in Q4 FY21.

EBITDA grew by 1.2% at Rs 553.33 crore for the current quarter as against Rs 546.79 crore during the previous quarter ended 31 March 2021. EBITDA margin fell to 66.43% in Q4 FY22 from 66.92% in Q4 FY21.

Profit before tax for the quarter ended 31 March 2022 increased 7% to Rs 538.82 crore as against Rs 503.58 crore posted in the corresponding quarter ended 31 March 2021.

On full year basis, the TV broadcasting company reported an 8.2% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 1,644.80 crore on a 12.5% surge in net sales to Rs 3,504.88 crore in the financial year ended 31 March 2022 over the financial year ended 31 March 2021.

Sun TV Network owns channels across five languages of Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bangla, and Marathi besides owning OTT Platform Sun NXT. It also airs FM radio stations across India. The company owns the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Sun Risers Hyderabad.

Shares of Sun TV Network were trading 1.45% higher at Rs 430.45 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)