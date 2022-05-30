Real Estate shares edge higher

Real Estate stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 81.56 points or 2.64% at 3169.86 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 4.81%), Sobha Ltd (up 4.51%),Godrej Properties Ltd (up 2.94%),DLF Ltd (up 2.85%),Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 2.43%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 1.81%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.65%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 1.61%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.86%), and Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 0.68%).

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 841.16 or 1.53% at 55725.82.

The Nifty 50 index was up 244.1 points or 1.49% at 16596.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 426.51 points or 1.66% at 26048.08.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 143.34 points or 1.8% at 8092.4.

On BSE,2257 shares were trading in green, 656 were trading in red and 121 were unchanged.

