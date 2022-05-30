Consumer Durables shares gain

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index rising 986.95 points or 2.69% at 37663.45 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Titan Company Ltd (up 3.69%), Vaibhav Global Ltd (up 3.56%),Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 2.9%),Havells India Ltd (up 2.48%),Voltas Ltd (up 2.41%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 1.94%), Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 1.82%), Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 1.1%), Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 0.67%), and Blue Star Ltd (up 0.32%).

On the other hand, Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 0.26%), moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 841.16 or 1.53% at 55725.82.

The Nifty 50 index was up 244.1 points or 1.49% at 16596.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 426.51 points or 1.66% at 26048.08.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 143.34 points or 1.8% at 8092.4.

On BSE,2257 shares were trading in green, 656 were trading in red and 121 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

