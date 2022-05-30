Information Technology stocks rise

Information Technology stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index increasing 777.9 points or 2.67% at 29900.27 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Datamatics Global Services Ltd (up 5.64%), Intellect Design Arena Ltd (up 5.11%),Coforge Ltd (up 5.05%),63 Moons Technologies Ltd (up 5%),KPIT Technologies Ltd (up 4.98%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd (up 4.56%), Cyient Ltd (up 4.39%), Persistent Systems Ltd (up 4.32%), Nazara Technologies Ltd (up 4.23%), and Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd (up 4.19%).

On the other hand, Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd (down 9.29%), Allsec Technologies Ltd (down 1.44%), and Brightcom Group Ltd (down 1.32%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 841.16 or 1.53% at 55725.82.

The Nifty 50 index was up 244.1 points or 1.49% at 16596.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 426.51 points or 1.66% at 26048.08.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 143.34 points or 1.8% at 8092.4.

On BSE,2257 shares were trading in green, 656 were trading in red and 121 were unchanged.

