Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd, Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd, Palred Technologies Ltd and Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 May 2019.
Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 344.75 at 11:59 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 24660 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 687 shares in the past one month.
Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd spiked 19.98% to Rs 13.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 29579 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5225 shares in the past one month.
Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd soared 19.98% to Rs 53.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25885 shares in the past one month.
Palred Technologies Ltd added 19.97% to Rs 35.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5136 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1246 shares in the past one month.
Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd spurt 19.96% to Rs 57.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 31600 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1381 shares in the past one month.
