Camlin Fine Sciences standalone net profit rises 117.21% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 33.80% to Rs 171.51 crore

Net profit of Fine Sciences rose 117.21% to Rs 2.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 33.80% to Rs 171.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 128.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 10.73 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 14.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 36.05% to Rs 548.12 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 402.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

