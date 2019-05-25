Camlin Fine Sciences reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.27 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 15.69% to Rs 268.04 croreNet profit of Camlin Fine Sciences reported to Rs 7.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 3.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.69% to Rs 268.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 231.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.58 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 29.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 23.81% to Rs 892.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 720.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales268.04231.69 16 892.17720.60 24 OPM %6.254.50 -7.692.15 - PBDT13.9715.14 -8 45.69-4.07 LP PBT6.665.35 24 16.69-30.73 LP NP7.27-3.10 LP 0.58-29.64 LP
