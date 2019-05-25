Sundaram Brake Linings standalone net profit rises 280.20% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 2.79% to Rs 71.58 crore

Net profit of rose 280.20% to Rs 3.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.79% to Rs 71.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 69.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 87.50% to Rs 7.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.90% to Rs 286.26 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 246.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

71.5869.64286.26246.986.572.993.663.305.132.6711.449.583.881.646.495.273.841.017.053.76

