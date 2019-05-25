Sundaram Brake Linings standalone net profit rises 280.20% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 2.79% to Rs 71.58 croreNet profit of Sundaram Brake Linings rose 280.20% to Rs 3.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.79% to Rs 71.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 69.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 87.50% to Rs 7.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.90% to Rs 286.26 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 246.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales71.5869.64 3 286.26246.98 16 OPM %6.572.99 -3.663.30 - PBDT5.132.67 92 11.449.58 19 PBT3.881.64 137 6.495.27 23 NP3.841.01 280 7.053.76 88
