Sundaram Clayton consolidated net profit declines 89.85% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 17.65% to Rs 4340.89 crore

Net profit of Sundaram Clayton declined 89.85% to Rs 9.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 90.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.65% to Rs 4340.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5271.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.99% to Rs 337.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 432.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.84% to Rs 19858.74 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 21547.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

