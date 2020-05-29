Sundaram Clayton consolidated net profit declines 89.85% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 17.65% to Rs 4340.89 croreNet profit of Sundaram Clayton declined 89.85% to Rs 9.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 90.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.65% to Rs 4340.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5271.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 21.99% to Rs 337.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 432.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.84% to Rs 19858.74 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 21547.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales4340.895271.12 -18 19858.7421547.89 -8 OPM %12.3210.14 -12.1310.85 - PBDT312.58361.01 -13 1554.591651.64 -6 PBT131.75224.04 -41 905.941117.74 -19 NP9.2190.71 -90 337.12432.14 -22
