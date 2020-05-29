Trigyn Technologies consolidated net profit declines 77.56% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 13.31% to Rs 235.60 crore

Net profit of Trigyn Technologies declined 77.56% to Rs 3.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.31% to Rs 235.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 271.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.41% to Rs 50.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 48.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.78% to Rs 910.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 894.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

235.60271.78910.55894.654.859.188.489.4512.0424.8279.7984.1911.5024.5177.7082.973.2514.4850.1048.45

