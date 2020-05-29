Trigyn Technologies consolidated net profit declines 77.56% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 13.31% to Rs 235.60 croreNet profit of Trigyn Technologies declined 77.56% to Rs 3.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.31% to Rs 235.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 271.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 3.41% to Rs 50.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 48.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.78% to Rs 910.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 894.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales235.60271.78 -13 910.55894.65 2 OPM %4.859.18 -8.489.45 - PBDT12.0424.82 -51 79.7984.19 -5 PBT11.5024.51 -53 77.7082.97 -6 NP3.2514.48 -78 50.1048.45 3
