Gothi Plascon (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 13.48% to Rs 1.01 croreNet loss of Gothi Plascon (India) reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 13.48% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 15.21% to Rs 1.84 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 12.72% to Rs 3.81 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.010.89 13 3.813.38 13 OPM %68.3291.01 -73.2389.05 - PBDT0.700.81 -14 2.803.01 -7 PBT0.620.73 -15 2.482.71 -8 NP-0.020.19 PL 1.842.17 -15
