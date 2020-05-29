JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Telecom shares slide
Business Standard

Gothi Plascon (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Sales rise 13.48% to Rs 1.01 crore

Net loss of Gothi Plascon (India) reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 13.48% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.21% to Rs 1.84 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 12.72% to Rs 3.81 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.010.89 13 3.813.38 13 OPM %68.3291.01 -73.2389.05 - PBDT0.700.81 -14 2.803.01 -7 PBT0.620.73 -15 2.482.71 -8 NP-0.020.19 PL 1.842.17 -15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 29 2020. 14:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU