Ponni Sugars (Erode) standalone net profit rises 90.78% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 23.87% to Rs 63.44 crore

Net profit of Ponni Sugars (Erode) rose 90.78% to Rs 9.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.87% to Rs 63.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 83.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 267.02% to Rs 30.94 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 67.98% to Rs 310.49 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 184.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

