Ponni Sugars (Erode) standalone net profit rises 90.78% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 23.87% to Rs 63.44 croreNet profit of Ponni Sugars (Erode) rose 90.78% to Rs 9.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.87% to Rs 63.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 83.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 267.02% to Rs 30.94 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 67.98% to Rs 310.49 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 184.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales63.4483.33 -24 310.49184.84 68 OPM %20.6213.62 -13.3310.61 - PBDT12.6010.04 25 42.7519.26 122 PBT10.708.56 25 35.3613.33 165 NP9.104.77 91 30.948.43 267
