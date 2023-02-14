Sundaram Multi Pap reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.56 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 22.81% to Rs 22.02 croreNet loss of Sundaram Multi Pap reported to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 1.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 22.81% to Rs 22.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 17.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales22.0217.93 23 OPM %-0.4119.13 -PBDT-0.512.68 PL PBT-1.481.73 PL NP-1.561.62 PL
