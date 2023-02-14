Pratiksha Chemicals standalone net profit declines 80.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 55.88% to Rs 1.80 croreNet profit of Pratiksha Chemicals declined 80.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 55.88% to Rs 1.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.804.08 -56 OPM %1.114.41 -PBDT0.120.18 -33 PBT0.030.12 -75 NP0.020.10 -80
