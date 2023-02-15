S & S Power Switchgear reports consolidated net profit of Rs 10.67 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Integra Switchgear reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.86 crore in the December 2022 quarter
S & S Power Switchgear reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.62 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Integra Switchgear reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Paisalo Digital Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Industrials shares edge higher
-
Sales rise 56.00% to Rs 41.31 croreNet profit of S & S Power Switchgear reported to Rs 10.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 2.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 56.00% to Rs 41.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 26.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales41.3126.48 56 OPM %9.15-6.91 -PBDT2.51-2.71 LP PBT2.00-3.23 LP NP10.67-2.61 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU