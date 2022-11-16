Alfavision Overseas (India) consolidated net profit rises 175.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 72.38% to Rs 14.84 crore

Net profit of Alfavision Overseas (India) rose 175.00% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 72.38% to Rs 14.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 53.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.14.8453.7215.971.951.210.441.210.441.210.44

