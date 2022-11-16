JUST IN
Alfavision Overseas (India) consolidated net profit rises 175.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 72.38% to Rs 14.84 crore

Net profit of Alfavision Overseas (India) rose 175.00% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 72.38% to Rs 14.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 53.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales14.8453.72 -72 OPM %15.971.95 -PBDT1.210.44 175 PBT1.210.44 175 NP1.210.44 175

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 14:51 IST

