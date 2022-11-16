Croissance consolidated net profit declines 66.67% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 65.00% to Rs 0.07 croreNet profit of Croissance declined 66.67% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 65.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.070.20 -65 OPM %040.00 -PBDT0.020.08 -75 PBT0.020.08 -75 NP0.020.06 -67
