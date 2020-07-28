Supreme Holdings & Hospitality consolidated net profit declines 58.37% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bajaj Holdings & Investment consolidated net profit declines 0.44% in the December 2019 quarter
Bajaj Holdings & Investment consolidated net profit declines 54.34% in the March 2020 quarter
Ishwarshakti Holdings & Traders reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings consolidated net profit rises 1.59% in the December 2019 quarter
Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.62 crore in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 24.29% to Rs 18.36 croreNet profit of Supreme Holdings & Hospitality declined 58.37% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.29% to Rs 18.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 123.03% to Rs 6.78 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 43.46% to Rs 78.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 54.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales18.3624.25 -24 78.3354.60 43 OPM %7.7910.60 -9.755.55 - PBDT1.472.89 -49 8.063.72 117 PBT1.392.85 -51 7.753.60 115 NP1.072.57 -58 6.783.04 123
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU