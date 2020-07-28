Supreme Holdings & Hospitality consolidated net profit declines 58.37% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 24.29% to Rs 18.36 crore

Net profit of Supreme Holdings & Hospitality declined 58.37% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.29% to Rs 18.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 123.03% to Rs 6.78 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 43.46% to Rs 78.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 54.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

