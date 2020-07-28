Welspun Corp standalone net profit rises 259.65% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 97.33% to Rs 1001.65 crore

Net profit of Welspun Corp rose 259.65% to Rs 553.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 153.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 97.33% to Rs 1001.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 507.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1001.65507.619.70-11.45709.19207.22685.42179.48553.11153.79

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)