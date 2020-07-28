JUST IN
Welspun Corp standalone net profit rises 259.65% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 97.33% to Rs 1001.65 crore

Net profit of Welspun Corp rose 259.65% to Rs 553.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 153.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 97.33% to Rs 1001.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 507.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1001.65507.61 97 OPM %9.70-11.45 -PBDT709.19207.22 242 PBT685.42179.48 282 NP553.11153.79 260

First Published: Tue, July 28 2020. 16:38 IST

