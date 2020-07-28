Arunjyoti Bio Ventures reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 8.18% to Rs 1.46 croreNet profit of Arunjyoti Bio Ventures reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.18% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 175.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 96.51% to Rs 7.31 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.461.59 -8 7.313.72 97 OPM %2.05-22.64 -1.921.08 - PBDT0.03-0.36 LP 0.140.04 250 PBT0.03-0.36 LP 0.140.04 250 NP0.01-0.36 LP 0.110.04 175
