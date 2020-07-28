JUST IN
Hiliks Technologies reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 937.93% to Rs 3.01 crore

Net profit of Hiliks Technologies reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 937.93% to Rs 3.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 47.06% to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 128.71% to Rs 4.62 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3.010.29 938 4.622.02 129 OPM %1.33-37.93 -1.521.49 - PBDT0.160.04 300 0.190.25 -24 PBT0.150.04 275 0.150.25 -40 NP0.09-0.04 LP 0.090.17 -47

Tue, July 28 2020. 16:59 IST

